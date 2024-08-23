WOMEN FIGHTING MEN IN MOVIES ⚢ VERSUS REAL LIFE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women Fighting Men in the Movies Versus Real Life
Feminist egalitarianism teaches us that there is no difference between men and women, and gender is a social construct. That means a slender, petite woman can pummel four guys who are charging at her by using a bat and advanced karate maneuvers. But the Hollywood action movies that feature women beating up men are fake and fictional. So is feminism.
Source: https://gab.com/Dontaveous/posts/112986714798042850
Thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/789537378401714703/
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifer.com/en/gifs/fighting