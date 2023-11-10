Whittlesea Show 1953 (& 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I found a short piece of historic film footage of the Whittlesea Show from 1953 and had to make something of it for posterity. I padded out the video with bits of the 2023 Whittlesea Show to make up the 2:12 minutes/secs to match a 1953 song "Rose Marie". The two different years 1953 (black & white) and 2023 (colour) show that some things simply don't change when it comes to an agricultural show in a country town. I think that is why people flock to it each year which runs every first weekend in November.