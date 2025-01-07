BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎄 Last Night on Christmas Eve, President Vladimir Putin asked Patriarch Kirill to bless pectoral crosses for the commanders of Russian army groups carrying out key tasks in the SMO zone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 6 months ago

🇷🇺🎄 On Christmas Eve, President Vladimir Putin asked Patriarch Kirill to bless pectoral crosses for the commanders of Russian army groups carrying out key tasks in the SMO zone. 

Earlier, Putin attended a service at the Church of St. George the Victorious on Poklonnaya Hill, where he prayed alongside soldiers, their families, and volunteers. 

Adding, from today Jan 7th: 

Powerful Earthquake in Tibet: Death Toll Rises

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Tibet, located in southwestern China near the border with Nepal.

The latest figures from China Central Television report that the death toll has risen to 95, with another 130 people injured. The earthquake caused significant destruction, and evacuations are ongoing due to the risk of aftershocks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the tragedy, the Kremlin stated.

Rescue operations are continuing as authorities assess the extent of the damage and the number of casualties.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy