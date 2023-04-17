© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'It's An Outrage' That Nobody Mentioned the Benefits of Virucidal Nose Spray - Dr. Paul Marik "Where does the virus replicate?" asked Dr. Marik. "In your nose!" he answered. "So if you want to kill the virus, it's simple — use a virucidal nose spray."
Povidone-iodine, 1% solution, "kills the virus in seconds," attests @drpaulmark1. In a study compared to placebo, nasal spray significantly reduced the time of viral shedding, hospitalization rates, and death.
