Don't Puke - What is Nutrilak?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nutrilak is fake milk that causes allergies and probably cancer. Why is big Ag, big Pharma and other large corrupted organizations trying to ruin our food supply?
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]