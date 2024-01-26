P.3 Should teens in Western Australia CHOOSE ‘GENDERLESS or NON-BINARY’ ON BIRTH CERTIFICATES? MVI_7539

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/dddbe6e3-e2af-4e86-9195-6d20f7cc420b
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/01d6ffa8-7ed2-4125-91bc-2b256e8c3679
Joe Spagnolo reports further, on, to me, sinister proposed changes to gender identification on Western Australian birth certificates. The madness infecting our world is ramping up. The article is on page 2 in the 14th January 2024 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘GENDERLESS TEENS PART OF NEW LAWS’.
Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not psychological advice. Any negative assessments of anyone implied or mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.
