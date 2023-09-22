CHP Talks: Marching Together to Protect Our Kids!

September 22, 2023: My guests this week are thousands of Canadians of all backgrounds who came to Parliament Hill to tell politicians, public educators, bureaucrats and social activists to “Leave our kids alone!” Protest marches took place in Ottawa and many cities across Canada against the gender ideology and sexualization of children that is happening in Canadian public schools. The strong message from a unified gathering of parents was “Hands Off Our Kids!”

To learn more, visit: https://handsoffourkids.ca

Or: https://millionmarch4children.squarespace.com





