Your Mandela Effect Testimony Is The evidence

Millions are claiming the Mandela Effect is a real phenomenon. The things that are changing in our environment include the Bible. 99% of the church can't answer our obvious observations. So instead of having an intelligent discourse with us, they are personally attacking us. Find out how to respond to their un Christ like unbiblical unintelligent, irrational unkind attacks and leave them speechless in this video