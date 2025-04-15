Trump, Witkoff believe Russia WANTS TO END conflict with Ukraine - PS Karoline Leavitt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump, Witkoff believe Russia WANTS TO END conflict with Ukraine
💬 "There is an incentive for Russia to end this war, and perhaps that could be economic partnerships with the United States, but we need to see a ceasefire first, and the President and the presidential envoy Witkoff made that very clear to the Russians," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
Adding:
❗️Ukraine violated the agreement to halt strikes on energy facilities 101 times between March 18 and April 14, according to calculations by Sputnik.