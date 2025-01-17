Today Russia and Iran will sign a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Another video showed the signing of the agreements.

Another video, The President of Iran laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Adding: Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

🔻Key statements by Putin:

▪️The new Russia-Iran agreement sets ambitious goals, it is a breakthrough document.

▪️Russia and Iran's relations are built on the principles of equality, respect and mutual assistance. Russia and Iran's positions on most foreign policy issues coincide.

▪️The most important area of Russian-Iranian cooperation is energy. At the moment, the flagship joint project on construction of two new units of the Bushehr NPP in Iran by Rosatom is progressing.

▪️The gas pipeline project from Russia to Iran is in the works: for now, the Russian side is considering a small volume of supplies - up to 2 billion cubic meters per year, but in the future, supplies could increase to 55 billion.

▪️Russia remains committed to a comprehensive settlement in Syria and is ready to continue supporting the Syrian people. But Syrians themselves should determine Syria's future.

▪️Russia calls for not weakening efforts for a full settlement in Palestine, which involves the creation of an independent state.

▪️In 2024, the share of transactions in Russian rubles and Iranian rials exceeded 95% of all bilateral trade operations.

🔻Key statements by Pezeshkian:

▪️The agreement signed with Russia will open a new major chapter in bilateral relations. And its implementation will make a significant contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security.

▪️Iran stands for resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

▪️Russia and Iran agreed that it is necessary to refrain from actions similar to Israeli air strikes on Lebanon and Syria.

Adding: from PressTV:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the expansion of relations with Russia in various fields can thwart the “sanctions and excessive demands” of the United States and Western countries.

