After an Assault on Ukrainian positions - the Russian Troops Found that Many of the Bodies of the Militants are FEMALES - Avdeevka direction

After an assault on Ukrainian positions in the Avdeevka direction the Russian troops found that many of the bodies of the Ukrainian militants are females. Ukraine is running out of men and sending unprepared women to serve as cannon fodder in the frontlines.
I NOW have this same video posted with English Subtitles, https://www.brighteon.com/ad4f145a-391d-4c2f-be99-3bce7cb5d448
◾️They are literally fighting "until the last Ukrainian".