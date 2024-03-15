Pets in Love





March 14, 2024





Got 4 Shots and Chained In The Snow, Poor Dog Tearfully Begged to be Freed

In this icy weather, all dogs need caresses from their owners. But sadly this dog was unlucky, there were no hugs, no food, even his life and death were not of concern to the owner. Because it was his master who put him in this situation. Does he deserve to be treated like that?

Jem is a somewhat mischievous and adorable dog, I learned this from his neighbor. For some reason, Jem's uncle got angry and chained him outside in the cold snow. Jem barked loudly as if asking for help to get in the house, but his master was more cruel than I thought. Four shots were fired consecutively, hitting Jem's body.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITgdlQ8NPW4