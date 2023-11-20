Lara Logan: The Rest of the Story | FEDSURRECTION Ray Epps - Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Truth In Media - When Ray Epps urged people to trespass inside the Capitol, he knew it was a crime because he had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass in Pennsylvania from 2015.
He wasn’t the only one removed from the FBI suspects list - so what really happened on J6?