Congress taking action against an aggressive China | The Bret Baier Podcast

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI-8) and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) join to discuss the efforts of the government to impose tariffs against Chinese trade goods and how the United States can ward off China's military advancement.
