Exclusive footage of the moment the Yemeni armed forces targeted the (CYCLADES) ship with a drone as it was heading to the occupied ports of Palestine in the Red Sea.

Yemeni Houthis have published footage of a kamikaze drone attack on the vessel CYCLADES that occurred on April 29. The publication of the footage is notable, as the Ansar Allah group usually only issues statements and does not typically release such video evidence.

The bulk carrier was hit in the superstructure, but due to the lack of additional footage, the extent of the damage remains unclear. According to CENTCOM, the ship was attacked by three drones and three cruise missiles between 10:00 and 17:20 local time, but there were no casualties.

On the same day, coalition ships shot down a Houthi drone heading towards the area where the USS Philippine Sea cruiser and USS Laboon destroyer of the US Navy were present. On April 30 around 14:00, coalition ships also destroyed an unmanned Houthi boat in an unnamed location.

