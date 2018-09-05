© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Sep 5, 2018] A Ph.D. case study on Flat Earth Anthropology (53.3K views on YouTube!)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
82 views • 6 months ago
This is a re-edit of a video done by Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes, Ph.D.. It involves a case study into understanding the flat Earth movement from an anthropological perspective. In the original version, I felt like Rodrigo sort of jumped around in a much more non-linear fashion than I typically prefer. So, I shortened it a bit and re-arranged a number of sections to make it play as a more linear production.
If you wish to see the original video, here is the link to it:
https://youtu.be/8NNAJ_6Sil4
Support Rodrigo's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw0-5jWBOhbhRnA87LJHxdw
This was the description he included in his original video:
Understanding the Flat Earth Movement from a Bundle of Popular Conspiracy Theories and Science Skepticism
by Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes, Ph.D.
1. Objectives and Theory
Tautologies and Abductions
Creative Critical Reflexivity
Epistemological Resonance & Harmonics
Concordance / Discordance
Growth and Transformation
Epistemological Transformations
2. Flat Earth Popular Interest compared with Anthropology's
3. Methodology
4. Ethnographic Ethics
5. Emotional Attacks, Hate Speech and Marginalization
6. Research Participants
7. Prejudice Based Socioeconomic Risks
8. Controlled Opposition
9. History of Anthropology and Alternative Cosmologies
Hugh Brody
Bruce Granville Miller
Paul Nadasdy
Julie Cruikshank
10. Deconstructing Scientism
Franz Boas
Jesse Owens
Tuskeege Experiment
11. Counter-Intuitive Globe
Tim Ingold
James J. Gibson
Stella Vosniadou and William F. Brewer
12. Shamanism
Knud Rasmussen
Mircea Eliade
13. Common Senses and Scientism
Michael Herzfeld
14. Experience and Perception
Children and Adults watch Rocket Launches
15. Constructing the Flat Earth Story
Personal Observations
Selective Critiques of Mainstream Science
Linking 'Truther' Conspiracy Narratives
Heterodoxy is the Norm
Former Globe Believers
Transformations: Pain and Relief
Pro-Science + Anti-Scientism
Spiritual Essence - Creation
Atheists becoming Spiritual
Eric Dubay and Shills
Sticking to the Subject
16. Conspiracy Bundle
September 11th 2001: official story is false
Mass Media is Controlled
Apollo Lunar Landings were Faked
Geoengineering / Weather Manipulation
Aliens, Fear, and the Government
Outer Space is not what science propagandists claim it is
Ancient Aliens is just entertainment
Extraterrestrials are from 'lands beyond'
Directed Energy Weapons in 9/11
Dr. Judy Wood
No Planers
Secret Societies in Government
Illuminati / Masonic Order
Hollywood's Easter Eggs
Wernher Von Braun's NAZI past
SpaceX is Fake
Cold War was an Orwellian Charade
Are Dinosaurs Real?
Seeing too far on the earth - no curvature
17. Easter Eggs
The Shining (1980) and Ready Player One (2018)
The Matrix (1999)
18. NASA's Rhetoric
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)
Exploration and Colonialism
Indigenous Peoples
Compartmentalization and Augmented Reality
MARS vs GREENLAND
19. Lunar Landing Skepticism
20. The International Space Station
Swimming Pools and Vacuum Chambers
21. Apollo 16 Lunar Module - Wires and Flapping Panels
22. Elon Musk's Double Think
23. Conspiracy and Pseudo-Science
24. Epistemology: How do we know what we know?
25. Anthropology and Scientism
Michael Herzfeld
Anna Grimshaw
26. Earth from Space
27. Underwater Fiber Optic Cable Networks
28. Satellites and Space Debris
29. Gravity and Electromagnetism
30. Electric Universe Cosmology
31. Mapping the Earth
32. Science Skepticism & Philosophy
Also available in smaller parts:
Part 1/4 - https://youtu.be/0JlETr1ubwU
Part 2/4 - https://youtu.be/lvL7pUu6xc0
Part 3/4 - https://youtu.be/oSRz-nZwZts
Part 4/4 - https://youtu.be/exZAbEfWJ1Q
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you wish to see the original video, here is the link to it:
https://youtu.be/8NNAJ_6Sil4
Support Rodrigo's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw0-5jWBOhbhRnA87LJHxdw
This was the description he included in his original video:
Understanding the Flat Earth Movement from a Bundle of Popular Conspiracy Theories and Science Skepticism
by Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes, Ph.D.
1. Objectives and Theory
Tautologies and Abductions
Creative Critical Reflexivity
Epistemological Resonance & Harmonics
Concordance / Discordance
Growth and Transformation
Epistemological Transformations
2. Flat Earth Popular Interest compared with Anthropology's
3. Methodology
4. Ethnographic Ethics
5. Emotional Attacks, Hate Speech and Marginalization
6. Research Participants
7. Prejudice Based Socioeconomic Risks
8. Controlled Opposition
9. History of Anthropology and Alternative Cosmologies
Hugh Brody
Bruce Granville Miller
Paul Nadasdy
Julie Cruikshank
10. Deconstructing Scientism
Franz Boas
Jesse Owens
Tuskeege Experiment
11. Counter-Intuitive Globe
Tim Ingold
James J. Gibson
Stella Vosniadou and William F. Brewer
12. Shamanism
Knud Rasmussen
Mircea Eliade
13. Common Senses and Scientism
Michael Herzfeld
14. Experience and Perception
Children and Adults watch Rocket Launches
15. Constructing the Flat Earth Story
Personal Observations
Selective Critiques of Mainstream Science
Linking 'Truther' Conspiracy Narratives
Heterodoxy is the Norm
Former Globe Believers
Transformations: Pain and Relief
Pro-Science + Anti-Scientism
Spiritual Essence - Creation
Atheists becoming Spiritual
Eric Dubay and Shills
Sticking to the Subject
16. Conspiracy Bundle
September 11th 2001: official story is false
Mass Media is Controlled
Apollo Lunar Landings were Faked
Geoengineering / Weather Manipulation
Aliens, Fear, and the Government
Outer Space is not what science propagandists claim it is
Ancient Aliens is just entertainment
Extraterrestrials are from 'lands beyond'
Directed Energy Weapons in 9/11
Dr. Judy Wood
No Planers
Secret Societies in Government
Illuminati / Masonic Order
Hollywood's Easter Eggs
Wernher Von Braun's NAZI past
SpaceX is Fake
Cold War was an Orwellian Charade
Are Dinosaurs Real?
Seeing too far on the earth - no curvature
17. Easter Eggs
The Shining (1980) and Ready Player One (2018)
The Matrix (1999)
18. NASA's Rhetoric
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)
Exploration and Colonialism
Indigenous Peoples
Compartmentalization and Augmented Reality
MARS vs GREENLAND
19. Lunar Landing Skepticism
20. The International Space Station
Swimming Pools and Vacuum Chambers
21. Apollo 16 Lunar Module - Wires and Flapping Panels
22. Elon Musk's Double Think
23. Conspiracy and Pseudo-Science
24. Epistemology: How do we know what we know?
25. Anthropology and Scientism
Michael Herzfeld
Anna Grimshaw
26. Earth from Space
27. Underwater Fiber Optic Cable Networks
28. Satellites and Space Debris
29. Gravity and Electromagnetism
30. Electric Universe Cosmology
31. Mapping the Earth
32. Science Skepticism & Philosophy
Also available in smaller parts:
Part 1/4 - https://youtu.be/0JlETr1ubwU
Part 2/4 - https://youtu.be/lvL7pUu6xc0
Part 3/4 - https://youtu.be/oSRz-nZwZts
Part 4/4 - https://youtu.be/exZAbEfWJ1Q
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.