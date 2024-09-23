The WHO and "Public Health" Power Grab (One Health)

Alex Newman: "What they're doing with the World Health Organization is one of the most breathtaking global power grabs we have seen in all of recorded human history. They are at this point transparently seeking the power to turn the WHO into not just like a global ministry of health or a global department of health and human services complete with an FDA, a CDC, HHS, all the different various divisions‼️

Tedros has actually made perfectly clear that they intend to slam through this international pandemic treaty, accord, agreement. They've got different names. I think for technical legal reasons. They know they're not going to get it through the US Senate, but it is a treaty. And they promise they're going to do that either by the end of this year or at the very latest May of 2025. So they have not given up. They will not give up unless and until humanity says no."