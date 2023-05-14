Who Is The Restrainer?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bible scholars have told us for years that the Restrainer found in 2 Thessalonians 2 is God's Spirit. Why? Why isn't it Michael, the Great Prince who protects the people of Israel the Restrainer? What is being restrained? Why is the restraint removed? When does this occur? All of this matters and it will become apparent as we get closer to the mid-point of the final seven years. Let's discuss!