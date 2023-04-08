BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk’s Backdoor Censorship Ecosystem Is Silicon Valley’s Fascism Rebranded
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
107 views • 04/08/2023

EXPLOSIVE:   Steve Bannon War Room with Dr. Shiva  |   Elon Musk’s Backdoor Censorship Ecosystem Is Silicon Valley’s Fascism Rebranded

Twitter Colluded With The US Government To Create A “Silencing Infrastructure” - Dr. Shiva @va_shivaPrior, Dorsey was an open fascist, now Silicon Valley has brought Musk  in to put a clean face on it to look like it has solved problems, when it is still active. 

Musk looks like the false god of Twitter today, but he has not resolved the issue.  The fact is, the back door censorship portal is an eco system, it is an end run against the first amendment, we are in digital cages. It is still fully operational today and has gotten more sophisticated now than it was before. 

People say, where is the evidence? There is evidence, in court it was stated 'we are a partner with the government' in black and white courtroom transcripts.

www.WinbackFreedom.com


This is explosive. Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water.
https://rumble.com/v2gtj3q-dr.-shiva-elon-musks-backdoor-censorship-ecosystem-is-silicon-valleys-fasci.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8

Keywords
free speechwar roomfirst amendmentelon musksteve bannondr shivatwitter files
