The Hidden Holocaust

March 14th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle gives a teaching about the dangers and poison in pharmaceutical medicines and vaccines. Revelation 18:23-24 states, "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth." Many Christians are unaware the science they are being given is unethical false science, despite the overwhelming research and evidence. It's time to wake up!

Merch Manipulated Science: https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/merck-manipulated-science-about-drug-vioxx

Vioxx Killed Half a Million: https://affiliates.legalexaminer.com/health/vioxx-killed-half-a-million-the-facts-are-grim/

Harvard Medical School: https://www.nytimes.com/2009/03/03/business/03medschool.html

Skeptical of Science: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4572812/

Vaccination in Israel: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/297051