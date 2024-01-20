Create New Account
NATO Mobilizes 90,000 Troops For War With Russia, Netanyahu: "We Are Attacking Iran"
The Appearance
END TIME NEWS REPORT 1.19


NATO MOBILIZES 90,000 TROOPS

1 https://www.rt.com/russia/590950-belarus-ukraine-nato-eu/

2 https://www.banned.video/watch?id=65a97a79a2bca6fd6250b2f6


RUSSIA WON'T HESITATE TO ELIMINATE WESTERN TROOPS IN UKRAINE

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/scott-ritter-russia-wont-hesitate-to-eliminate-western-troops-in-ukraine-1116252636.html


NATO WAR GAMES

https://www.rt.com/news/590921-nato-war-games-steadfast-defender/


NETANYAHU: "WE ARE ATTACKING IRAN DIRECTLY"

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/netanyahu-were-attacking-iran-directly/


CORONARVIRUS KILL RATE

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12969105/chinese-scientists-lab-coronavirus-kill-rate-mice.html


THE MAN WHO DESTROYED THE SATANIC IDOL

https://100percentfedup.com/update-man-who-destroyed-the-satanic-idol-at-iowa-capitol-building-speaks-out/


