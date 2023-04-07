Reflections And Warnings - An Interview With Aaron Russo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an historic final interview, filmmaker and music promoter Aaron Russo goes in depth on the insider-
knowledge given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Russo was told-- prior to 9/11-- of plans to stage terror attacks,
invade foreign nations, and kickstart a high-tech police state control grid that would track the populations' every move with
implantable RFID microchips.
