Tony Byker - 'Crisis Actor'
Tony Byker
Tony Byker
79 views • 11 months ago

From the album ‘Metatron’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n


CRISIS ACTOR

Take a bow

You really must be proud

You really fooled them this time

Helped those demons

You really made it happen

An asset to the human race

A fine achievement

Duping delight scars your filthy face

Tears burn your eyes

They crystallise your soul

There’s a hole

Riding on your lies

Their agendas they unfold

A news story’s told

In your masquerade

Quest for accolades

In hell will burn your soul

