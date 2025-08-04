Combat Medic Gives Post-Pandemic Traumatized Teens Life-Saving Advice - Col. Josh McConkey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does it take to be the truth seeker and God’s leader in today’s world? This is the question Col. Josh McConkey answers in his book, Be The Weight Behind the Spear, which dives into what it takes to become an inspiration to the people around you. Josh is a combat physician and a veteran who logged 340 hours as a flight surgeon and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He talks about the alienation, depression, and anxiety he sees among American youth who have been greatly affected by the traumas of a post-Pandemic world, as well as the frivolous and superficial nature of social media. Josh discusses how his deployment in the Middle East shaped his perspective on life and inspired his mission to reach his community, help teens find purpose, and work every day to honor the memories of our fallen heroes.
TAKEAWAYS
Becoming the inspiration for key heroes in our society is what it means to be the ‘weight behind the spear’
Monitor your child’s social media usage and place time limits on devices
Talk with your children about what they’re watching and listening to and age restrictions on social media are very important
Children today have never known a world without social media
