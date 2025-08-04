BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Combat Medic Gives Post-Pandemic Traumatized Teens Life-Saving Advice - Col. Josh McConkey
Counter Culture Mom
What does it take to be the truth seeker and God’s leader in today’s world? This is the question Col. Josh McConkey answers in his book, Be The Weight Behind the Spear, which dives into what it takes to become an inspiration to the people around you. Josh is a combat physician and a veteran who logged 340 hours as a flight surgeon and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He talks about the alienation, depression, and anxiety he sees among American youth who have been greatly affected by the traumas of a post-Pandemic world, as well as the frivolous and superficial nature of social media. Josh discusses how his deployment in the Middle East shaped his perspective on life and inspired his mission to reach his community, help teens find purpose, and work every day to honor the memories of our fallen heroes.



TAKEAWAYS


Becoming the inspiration for key heroes in our society is what it means to be the ‘weight behind the spear’


Monitor your child’s social media usage and place time limits on devices


Talk with your children about what they’re watching and listening to and age restrictions on social media are very important


Children today have never known a world without social media



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Weight Behind the Spear book: https://amzn.to/4f9R7yY


🔗 CONNECT WITH COLONEL JOSH MCCONKEY

Website: https://www.weightbehindthespear.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshmcconkeymd/

X: https://x.com/mcconkey007

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3U6Uu03


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
social mediadepressionpandemicanxietytruth seekerheroesoperation iraqi freedomtina griffincounter culture mom showcombat mediccolonel josh mcconkey
