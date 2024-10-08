BREAKING: GET OUT OF FLORIDA! - Hurricane Milton Hits CATEGORY 5! - Weather Modification To Blame?

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the dramatic increase in the size of Hurricane Milton, the second major hurricane to slam the United States from the Gulf of Mexico in 2 weeks as the grid collapses.

Hurricane Helene showed all the signs of weather modification with strange anomalies on the weather maps leading to the destruction of entire towns in North Carolina and elsewhere.

FEMA then collapsed (all part of the plan to replace it with a new technocratic credit based ration system) and those who brought supplies and aid were sabotaged, arrested and as recent video shows, aid is being destroyed by black helicopters piloted by men in masks.

This is all part of the plan to force a technocratic ration system out of manufactured "disorder."

Now, Hurricane Milton which started as a tropical storm escalated ENORMOUSLY, now climbing above 210mph. It has hit a category 5 and some experts are claiming it could hit a category 6.

It could be one of the largest hurricanes to ever hit a city in the United States!

There are strange anomalies here as well.

The storm is increasing in size dramatically as it goes in land. It's hitting cities directly. There are strange NOAA aircrafts seen on trackers circling the storm in almost the perfect direction to steer it.

We saw similar things with Hurricane Otis which devastated Acapulco last year. A category 5 that developed from a tropical storm, directed into the center of the city. Last week, Hurricane John hit Acapulco again. First the hurricane hit, went out to sea, turned around and hit a second time.





As people laugh at Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying the government can control the weather, there is no doubt of this. While Community Notes on X claims that cloud seeding couldn't lead to the manipulation of hurricanes, the combination of cloud seeding and laser based control mechanisms which are entirely declassified (like HAARP and its partner projects which one happens to have a home off the shores of Florida) CAN manipulate, escalate and steer major hurricanes.

Obama's CIA Director Brennan openly proclaimed they could do this. This isn't some fantasy made up by a whack job. This is reality and people want to reject it because it makes them feel more comfortable, or they're far too lazy to do a little research themselves.

This isn't just stratospheric aerosol geoengineering. This is full scale weather warfare.





With this, they can destroy the supply chain and the grid. They can destroy FEMA. They can replace FEMA with a new technocratic ration system out of "emergency orders." Just like they can replace the current supply chain with poisonous ration food which they're already trial running and a new surveillance based grid.

World War 3, Civil War, the bird flu hoax to cull animals and inject others, economic collapse and of course the climate scam all plays into this.

As we've reported, just before Hurricane Helene, 193 countries signed on to The United Nations Pact For The Future which includes carbon credits, food rations, digital IDs and bank accounts being shut down if you say negative things about the government. It also includes fuel and meat rations and eventually a ban on meat and travel.

The WEF said themselves in 2022 that "Covid" was a test run for compliance to push people into 15 Minute Cities.

The destruction of land allows the state to rebuild with 15 Minute Cities, seize land and seize resources. All while "You Will Own Nothing" as Klaus Schwab exclaimed.





Are you prepared for what comes next? They're at war with YOU.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024