My ENCOUNTER WITH A ROBOT-LIKE INSECT while harvesting potatoes from my SURVIVAL GARDEN, Perth, Western Australia MVI_7394
EK the Urban Yeti
246 Subscribers
799 views
Published 2 months ago

While harvesting Royal Blue potatoes from the 24th out of 44 50 cm black tubs late today, I encountered this insect, which species I haven’t seen here for a few years. What is it? Please leave a comment if you might know.

Keywords
gardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasscucumbersred cabbagemulleinhumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

