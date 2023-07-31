BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌙😴 Unlocking the Power of Sleep 😴
20 views • 07/31/2023

Struggling with sleep? You're not alone! 😔 But fear not, there's hope! 🙌

Join Dr. Marc Milsten, an internationally recognized speaker, as he delves into the fascinating world of sleep science!

🎧 https://bit.ly/3KkOxZ4

Discover how sleep impacts your brain 🧠 and why it's crucial for your well-being! 💡 Dr. Milsten unravels the secrets of better sleep based on brain science and shares valuable tips to improve your slumber! 💤

This episode is a game-changer! ⏰ It's packed with insights about the brain clock ⏳ and its link to the Nobel Prize-winning super Risa nucleus! 🏆

Don't miss out on Dr. Milsten's expertise and the key to better sleep! 🌟 Click the link in bio or description above to listen now! 🎧👆

