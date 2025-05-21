If the U.S. Military Fights Iran, It Loses EVERYTHING for Israel w/ Larry Johnson & Col. Wilkerson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America won't survive a war with Iran says Col. Lawrence Wilkerson & Larry Johnson, as Trump waffles back and forth between escalation and negotiation. This must-watch video details what catastrophe awaits should Trump pull the trigger amid the retreat faced by the US Navy against a far less fortified opponent in Yemen.
