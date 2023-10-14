Metaphysics 18. Materialist Evasions of Metaphysical Problems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I summarize the attempts that modern materialists have made in the last 120 years to solve the problems of cause, perception, and the external world. Below are four of the books I reference in this video.
* “The Philosophy of Mind,” Peter Smith & O. R. Jones, Cambridge Press, Cambridge. 1986
* “My Philosophical Development,” Bertrand Russell, Routledge, London & New York, 1959
* “Words and Things: An Examination of, and an Attack on, Linguistic Philosophy,” Ernest Gellner, with an introduction by Bertrand Russell, Beacon Press, Boston, 1959
* “Consciousness Explained,” Daniel Dennett, Little, Brown & Company, Canada, 1991
Links to my essays and websites: sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub
"Evolution of Perception Re-Explained: A Radical New View of Reality" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XLD3NNP
This video was recorded September 2023. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.