BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Metaphysics 18. Materialist Evasions of Metaphysical Problems
Christopher Ott - Philosopher
Christopher Ott - Philosopher
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 10/14/2023

I summarize the attempts that modern materialists have made in the last 120 years to solve the problems of cause, perception, and the external world. Below are four of the books I reference in this video. * “The Philosophy of Mind,” Peter Smith & O. R. Jones, Cambridge Press, Cambridge. 1986 * “My Philosophical Development,” Bertrand Russell, Routledge, London & New York, 1959 * “Words and Things: An Examination of, and an Attack on, Linguistic Philosophy,” Ernest Gellner, with an introduction by Bertrand Russell, Beacon Press, Boston, 1959 * “Consciousness Explained,” Daniel Dennett, Little, Brown & Company, Canada, 1991 Links to my essays and websites: sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub "Evolution of Perception Re-Explained: A Radical New View of Reality" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XLD3NNP This video was recorded September 2023. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.

Keywords
evolutionperceptionmaterialismchristopheridealismott
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy