J6 'Bomber' Video: Anomalies & Lies
Published a month ago

Something Really Shady Is Going On — Possible Scenarios:

1. Negligence

2. Red Cell [training] operation gone awry

3. False Flag [assassination/insurrection] plot


WATCH:

Jan. 6, 2021 DNC Pipe Bomb Discovery


READ:

Secret Service Foreknowledge Or Criminal Negligence? Damning New Evidence Surfaces In FBI’s January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Story

J6 Pipe Bomber Story Goes Boom

The January 6 Pipe Bombs Look Like Another FBI Hoax


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v47z2ku-explosive-video-surfaces-about-the-jan.-6th-bomber-ep.-2169-01192024.html

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statedan bonginoconspiracycoupinfiltrationinside jobnegligencethomas massieagent provocateurentrapmentdarren beattiejanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayjulie kellyj6fedsurrectionorchestrated eventred cell

