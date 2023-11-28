Your BLOOD PRESSURE MEDS are Synthetic VENOM Tech? Jaracas Viper. $Billions for Venom Industry. Dr. Bryan Ardis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Every high blood pressure drug being sold since 1981 called ACE-inhibitors like Lisinopril, Captopril, Inopril, - every drug that ends with PRIL is actually manufactured from the VENOM of the viper snake in Brazil called the Jararacas Viper." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
FULL SHOW. SonsOfLibertyRadioLive
Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID
https://rumble.com/v3bhznq-dr.-bryan-ardis-fauci-and-the-cia-were-using-snake-venom-to-poison-people-l.html
