“Palestine”, “Dispensationalism”, Stabbings, Apologetics Punked, War Profiteering, Controlled Op, Jews vs. Romans

SR 2024-04-16 Bill Hicks’ Solution
Topic list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:
* “Alex Jones” is “intrigued” by the solution to “Palestine” is Roman Crusaders conquering BOTH Jews and Muslims.
* “Dispensationalism” (“YHWH” is dealing separately with “Israel”) is blasphemy.
* Timothy the Laughing Cardinal Dolan making sure you focus on “ISRAEL” (not his Church).
* A rash of “stabbings” in Australia: is this preparation for a China-style knife registration?
* Christian apologist Gary Habermas punked by “appealing” to the “authority” of Bart Ehrman: “‘Pantera’ fathered Jesus.”
* The “red heifer” scam.
* War profiteering is a Roman enterprise.
* Helping Justin Leslie sniff out Controlled Opposition.
* We are spinning globe skeptics.
* The truth about the Talmud: is it blasphemous towards Jesus of Nazareth?
* Is Zionism Biblical?
* The “Jesidue” of marrying a Roman Catholic.
* Daniel Kristos is going higher and higher (as long as he promotes “Sabbatean Frankism”).
* Joe Imbriano from his car: is he tough on Rome?
* The outrage that was the terrorizing and apparent murder of Merch whistleblower Brandy Vaughan.
