DIY Better Than SOLAR GENERATOR - Modular MULTIPLE MPPT Controller Battery System #wisebuyreviews

I show you how you can use a LIFEPO4 Battery and Convert it to Anderson Connector that is Easy TO PLUG and UNPLUG and Charge with Mulitple Solar Panels of Different Types and how to power your home devices with it.





HOW TO MAKE ANDERSON CONNECTORS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ijV0-QpaIU





Powerwerx TRIcrimp, the best Powerpole crimping tool for Anderson Powerpole 15, 30 and 45 amp contacts

https://amzn.to/40NXxvb

-- Best tool to crimp the Anderson connectors





https://amzn.to/3oEtB7n

The battery pack I recommended, as I have been getting these instead of the oupes power stations

Cloudenergy LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Battery 12V 150Ah with Built-in 100A BMS, Perfect for RV, Solar, Marine, Perfect Replace Most of Backup Power and Off Grid Applications





Cloudenergy LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Battery 12V 150Ah with Built-in 100A BMS, Perfect for RV, Solar, Marine, Perfect Replace Most of Backup Power and Off Grid Applications

https://amzn.to/44HPiTN





Cloudenergy LiFePO4 Battery 12V 300Ah 3.84kWh Deep Cycle with Longer Runtime, Built-in 100A BMS, 6000+Cycles & 10 Year Lifetime, Perfect in Solar/Energy Storage System, RV, Marine, Backup Power, etc

https://amzn.to/44q2yw8





165W USB C Car Charger Adapter Super Fast Charging WOTOBEUS PD3.1 140W/PD3.0 100W PPS45W QC5+PD 35W PPS25W+30W for iPhone 14 13 Pro Max Plus Samsung Galaxy S23/22 iPad MacBook Air Type-C Laptop Pixel

https://amzn.to/3NxowX1





160W USB C Car Charger, Baseus Type C Car Charger, QC5.0 PD3.0 PPS 3 Ports Super Fast Charging Car Phone Charger Adapter for iPhone 14 13 12 Pro, Samsung S22 S21 iPad MacBook Pro Air Laptop Steam Deck

https://amzn.to/3NTOMwc





ECO-Worthy 200A Battery Monitor, Easy DIY with Hall Sensor, 0-100V Battery Meter with Program, Auto Detection,for 12V/24V/36V/48V Li-ion/LiFePO4/AGM/Gel Battery in Golf Cart/RV/Solar System

https://amzn.to/44pObI1





This battery pack even though heavier, has a switch that turns the terminals off, for those that fear working with terminals and for safety reasons, and perhaps nice long-term storage (only seen usually on bigger server rack batteries):

LIFEPO4 Battery 100AH 12V Lithium Battery Deep Cycle Built-in BMS Perfect for RV, Solar System, Off Grid Applications Metal Case with aviation plug

https://amzn.to/445sCN5





https://amzn.to/3AxDHt7 - 10A MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Solar Intelligent 10 Amp 12 Volt Solar Regulator with LCD Display and LED Indicate Light Designed for 12V Gel AGM Lithium LiFePO4 Battery Charging





https://amzn.to/41O02Pq - Powerwerx MegaCase 301 Piece Assorted 15/30/45A Anderson Powerpole Case with Insertion/Removal Tool





https://amzn.to/3LauSuq - Powerwerx TRIcrimp, the best Powerpole crimping tool for Anderson Powerpole 15, 30 and 45 amp contacts





https://amzn.to/3Ni1GUT - ELFCULB 10AWG Solar Panel Cable to Anderson Connector Solar Extension Cable for Goal Zero Yeti Portable Power Station Solar Generator Battery Pack(6FT)





https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_nkw=dell+240w&_sacat=0&_sop=15 - DELL ADAPTER





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ijV0-QpaIU - HOW TO MAKE ANDERSON CONNECTORS





https://amzn.to/3NhbsXq - Powerwerx Cigarette Lighter Socket with Internal 15A ATC Fuse and Powerpole PP15 Connector, SOC-PP





https://amzn.to/3Hd3Kd1 - ELFCULB 10AWG SAE to Anderson Adapter,Solar Connector to SAE Extension Cable,Compatible with Solar Generator Portable Power Station(2FT)





https://amzn.to/3V8bD9o - Solar Connectors DC Y Splitter Cable, Flashfish 1 Male Anderson to Dual Female 5.5mm x 2.1mm DC Power Extension Wire (Total 200W Max)





https://amzn.to/3LiCv22 - Anderson Powerpole Connectors 45 Amp 10 pair





https://amzn.to/3L87pdf - PolyEnergy Solar Connector to 4X Connector Adapter DC8mm Anderson XT60 Connector DC5521 DC5525 Connector Solar Charge Cable for 100W to 200W Portable Solar Panel for Portable Power Station





https://amzn.to/40LIUIu - Tesa Black Fuzzy Fleece Interior Wire Loom Harness Tape for VW, Audi, Mercedes, BMW 19 mm X 15 Meters (5 Rolls)





https://amzn.to/3AyebUK - 5 Rolls Tesa's Most Advanced High Heat Harness Tape 51036 Mercedes, BMW, Audi, VW





