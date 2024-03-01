The Illegals continue to ATTACK and R@#$ America and Americans #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Govt. facilitated FLOOD of Illegals is really starting to bear fruit for them as rapes, killings and robbery are becoming the "new normal" remember that phrase? America is being taken down from within, not a new concept just here in the States Americans believe a new guy standing at the podium will somehow stop this. You have been warned.
