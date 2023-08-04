Poppin' the QWF, August Third day Thursday Thor’s Day, #LionsGate8/8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Poppin' the QWF, August Third day Thursday Thor’s Day, #LionsGate8/#Beachvibes #Time #Kronos Picking up from last video, https://rumble.com/v34co0p-poppin-the-qwf-88-lions-gate-continued.html with more about “Thor”, Zeus, Kronos, time, Pyramid civilization and “SpaceForce Delta-18” logo Joe Rogan conversation https://www.bitchute.com/video/z5WlN1DV2tk9/
Livestream background music credit: Skytree, Infraplanetary. https://skytree.bandcamp.com/album/infraplanetary
Notice the Blue/Cyan and Yellow/White color scheme, this is a reoccurring theme. Take notice of my videos about it https://rumble.com/v2dgqq2-blueyellow-color-scheme-part-3.html
“There’s No Place Like 🕉” design, on a mug https://www.ebay.com/itm/235097630908
#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF
Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link HERE or on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108
Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.
Visit www.linktr.ee/mjtank108