Luftwaffelied (von Juri Nesterenko) [banned by Youtube!]
85 views • 3 weeks ago
My stylization of WWII Luftwaffe songs. As you can see, it's just a normal military song, without any Nazi propaganda (just like the original songs, BTW), and it contains no more "hate speech" than any military song of any country and epoch. But those braindead "politically correct" assholes at youtube banned it - as well as several other my absolutely innocent clips! Every "politically correct" sucker who suppresses freedom of speech must die in pain!Lyrics: Es rollt der Motor: Empor und empor, Für Freiheit, Berühmtheit und Treue! Der Himmel ist hell, Die Schraube läuft schnell, Wir sind die Beherrscher der Bläue! Ein deutscher Pilot Verachtet den Tod, Bekannt sind in feindlichen Erden Die Adler auf Wacht, Die Löwen in Schlacht, Die Ritter auf eisernen Pferden. Wenn Wolken und Wind Bedrohlicher sind, Empfinden wir kein Mißbehagen, Wenn Feind in der Luft An Zahl übertrifft, Genieß'n wir mehr Beute zu jagen. Im Frieden und Streit Sind stets wir bereit Den Sieg und den Fortschritt zu kriegen, Für uns ohne Flug Gibt es ja kein Glück, Zu leben ist wahrlich zu fliegen!
