Stew Peters Full Show: Israel SLAUGHTERS Over 6K In Gaza, Children Among DEAD
263 views • 11/01/2023

Israel SLAUGHTERS Over 6K In Gaza, Children Among DEAD, HVAC Systems Used To Spread Covid? Independent journalist from Border Hawk News Dan Lyman joins Stew to reveal his exclusive footage of Border Patrol agents allowing illegals into the country.
HVAC systems across the country are at risk of being sabotaged.
Mechanical engineer Dale Richardson is here to explain his theory that HVAC systems were used to create Covid-19 hot spots at places like hospitals.
It’s time for extreme accountability and people like Anthony Fauci must be held to account for their murderous crimes against humanity.
Lyndsey House is he

irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinuss libertyfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters
