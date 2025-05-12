Trump Wants To Make Qatar Great Again-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 12 2025

Everywhere you look, there is end times turmoil, and no place is more tempestuous at the moment than the Middle East. So it is under a dark and foreboding cloud that Donald Trump is preparing to go first to Saudi Arabia, then Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. What’s on the agenda? Money, trillions of dollars, and it has already begun to flow like water. Terror sponsor Qatar is ‘gifting’ a Boeing 747-8 Super Liner dubbed the ‘flying palace’ to President Trump personally, and the president has already said repeatedly that he graciously accepts it. At the least, it smacks of a bribe, and at its worst a Trojan horse. Only a fool would walk through that door, and that’s the memo.





“For he seeth that wise men die, likewise the fool and the brutish person perish, and leave their wealth to others.” Psalm 49:10 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, they are calling Trump’s Middle East Summit with the Saudis ‘MAGA In The Desert’, and Trump has chosen to surround himself with some of the slimiest end times villains there are. The CEOs of Palantir and Blackrock, two very evil corporations, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta who may just be the worst of a bad lot. The leaders of the three Muslim nations all have the one thing that Trump values more than anything else, money, and they are prepared to spend it in unprecedented amounts. In Trump’s America, everything including citizenship is for sale. Remember Jared Kushner? He now flies under the radar after receiving $2 billion from Saudi Arabia 6 months after the end of his father-in-law Donald Trump’s first term. That same Saudi investment is now worth $4.8 billion. Hmm. Not only that, but among the many rumours swirling around this trip is that Trump will side with the Saudis and recognize Palestine as a nation. On this episode, we bring you all the breaking end times news you need to know!