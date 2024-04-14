BREAKING: Explosions heard over Jerusalem as Iranian drones approach Sky News

Sky News | BREAKING: Explosions heard over Jerusalem as Iranian drones approach. Explosions have been heard in the skies above Jerusalem after Iran launched a series of drone and cruise missile strikes against Israel.





Israeli media said the blasts were caused by interceptions of projectiles by Israel's Iron Dome system.





Iran said it had launched around 100 drone and cruise missiles towards Israel - Britain's RAF and Jordan's air force said it had shot many of those down.





