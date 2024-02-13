‘My kitten is smarter than Joe Biden’: Comedian slams US President’s mental capability

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comedian Alex Stein has slammed the US President’s mental capability saying his cat is “smarter” than Joe Biden.
Mr Stein joined Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi to discuss the latest updates with US politics.
“I’m happy that he can actually look into a camera,” he said.
“His mind is depreciating every single day, and he’s only getting worse.
“My kitten Angus is smarter than Joe Biden.”
