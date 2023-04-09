Russian MoD announces another Ukrainian provocation to discredit Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia is warning about a dangerous provocation being prepared by Kiev and confirmed by several sources, its goal being to launch a new anti-Russia media campaign in the West and sweep Ukrainian war crimes under the carpet.
RT's Roman Kosarev brings us the details from Donbass.
Mirrored - RT