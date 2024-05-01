BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brian Chats With Wild Bill For America
Right Edition
Right Edition
6 views • 12 months ago

EVERY MAJOR PROBLEM THIS NATION IS FACING CAN BE TRACED TO WALKING AWAY FROM OUR CHRISTIAN HERITAGE.


Bill is a retired law enforcement and military veteran with a mission to call this nation back to the God and Country principles upon which the USA was founded.


As the founder of "American Decency Rallies" Bill is calling for decent men and women to defend the children against the storm of sexual perversion that is sweeping the nation.


Bill loves to travel the country to speak at Christian and patriotic gatherings.


Raised in the mountains of Colorado, he loves motorcycles, classic books, hiking, fishing and dogs!


https://wildbillforamerica.com/

trump gun rights donald trump conservative politics gun laws brian lovig conservative news right wing news right wing politics rightwing news rightwing politics
