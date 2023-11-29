BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zelensky Insider Blows Whistle on Massive Elite Pedophile Ring in Ukraine
A brave Zelenksy insider has blown the whistle on an elite pedophile ring operating in the heart of the New World Order-sponsored Ukrainian government.

According to the whistleblower, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is operating a child sex trafficking network in which displaced Ukrainian children are offered to VIP pedophiles around the world.

In a report published by The Intel Drop, the former employee of Olena Zelenska’s non-profit, provided Foundation documents along with his own personal work ID card to add credibility to his allegations.

He is now calling on authorities in the US, France, Germany, and the UK to conduct a large-scale investigation into the activities of the foundation. But rather than investigating the claims, the authorities and mainstream media are working overtime to cover up the crimes he has exposed.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

new world orderukrainechild traffickingadrenochromepedophile ringelite pedophiliavolodymyr zelenskyolena zelenskazelensky foundation
