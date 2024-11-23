Growing Up in Faith: Denfield Hastings' Journey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Let's Talk, we meet Denfield Hastings, a young pastor from Antigua. He talks about his early life in a Christian home, his challenges as a young believer, and his journey through high school. Denfield shares his experience of maintaining faith despite tough times and the importance of trusting God's plan. They also discuss favorite Bible verses and offer advice for young people trying to stay true to their faith.
00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:54 Meet Denfield Hastings
01:33 Journey into Ministry
03:08 Challenges of Youth and Faith
06:13 Favorite Bible Verse and Its Impact
08:46 High School Struggles and Faith
10:47 Conclusion and Farewell