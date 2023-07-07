Western cowardly traitor "women's rights" women condone in silence & fear women bred with chimeras

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). The United States military’s DARPA’s “Joseph Mengele angel of death” type of Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies are creating volcanoes to build their D.U.M.B. military undersea bases throughout the world where they are using alien-abducted MILAB women to breed with chimeras to create hybrid children. These LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) transgender psychopath fallen angel incarnate avatar globalist elites are also abducting millions of little children between 2 to 4 years old, in order to use as laboratory specimens for their biological weapon experiments against the human homo-sapiens specie and rival factions and dissident factions. DARPA is owned by Satan Lucifer’s Shambhala fake ascended masters fallen angel vampires and Venus fake benevolent aliens fallen angels vampires’ “Shadow Group.” They also work under the fallen angel devils’ 5,000 year old Noah’s days Atlantis company Monarch Solutions. These fallen angel incarnate avatar globalist elites like Joseph Mengele are kidnapping millions of human girls to force them to mate with chimera monsters, in order to breed hybrid creatures to create Satan Lucifer’s army against the humans, but these millions of disgusting spiritually-blind most wicked generation Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “women’s rights” women are hiding all of this for their own prideful reputation’s sake and condoning this evil in silence, because of the fear of assassination attempts and ridicule by church donators and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms. They are hypocrites. They shout “women’s rights” when it concerns benefit for themselves, but they remain silent when it concerns millions of other human specie women and girls’ lives, because of their arrogant pride of self-reputation that they do not want marred as lunatics, and their cowardly fear of getting tortured and eaten by the reptilian hybrid Satanist elites. Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, who are also hiding all of this evil for Satan Lucifer, are accomplices in his crimes by pretending that they do not have the Holy Spirit’s discernment of the truth. The only thing that I can conclude from these “church donator popularity loving” fake pastors and Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” fake Christian women is that they want these millions of hybrid creatures to be bred and replace themselves. These Western feminist nations’ fake pastors and fake Christian women are crazy lunatics who have absolutely no sanity left, because of their wicked vile evil hearts. We real Christians risk our lives every day preaching and warning and exposing and sharing the truth to them in our daily sermons for decades, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marry, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, but they ignore the tens of thousands of truths we gave them through the decades, just like they ignored Jesus. They do not share it with God’s people or God’s spiritual army or with their fellow 6 billion humans or their church donators. This is a crime against humanity, and a treachery worse than any soldier who betrayed hundreds of their own nation’s soldiers’ lives to the enemy.





