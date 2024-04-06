BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Loyal Dog Waits By Shelter Door for Family to Return, then something Remarkable Happens
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 04/06/2024

Rocky Kanaka


Dec 19, 2023


Pupdate Here: • The Full Story of What Happens to a S... Wait until you see what shifted to get him to break through and trust again 🥹 Please share as he's going to need a new family that really wants him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjmVV1XG7Cc&t=2196s


🐶JOIN to support and be a part of what I am doing: / @rockykanaka


🐶UPDATES about Casper here: https://rockykanaka.com/sitting-with-dogs-21/


🐶 Say hello to me:

Instagram: https://goo.gl/hij85f

TikTok: / rockykanakaofficial

Facebook: / rockykanaka

Twitter: https://www.twiter.com/rockykanaka


#DogoArgentino #dogs #animals


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqOTcUAZV_M

Keywords
trustdogshelterrescueloyalwaitingrocky kanaka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy