Loyal Dog Waits By Shelter Door for Family to Return, then something Remarkable Happens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rocky Kanaka
Dec 19, 2023
Pupdate Here: • The Full Story of What Happens to a S... Wait until you see what shifted to get him to break through and trust again 🥹 Please share as he's going to need a new family that really wants him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjmVV1XG7Cc&t=2196s
🐶JOIN to support and be a part of what I am doing: / @rockykanaka
🐶UPDATES about Casper here: https://rockykanaka.com/sitting-with-dogs-21/
🐶 Say hello to me:
Instagram: https://goo.gl/hij85f
TikTok: / rockykanakaofficial
Facebook: / rockykanaka
Twitter: https://www.twiter.com/rockykanaka
#DogoArgentino #dogs #animals
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqOTcUAZV_M