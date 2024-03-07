© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters: This will be the ugliest campaign in American history. Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on MSNBC hosts mocking Virginia voters’ concerns about immigration and a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'