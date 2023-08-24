[Aug 24, 2023] SciManDan is The King of Discernment. Can't Get Anything By Him!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BiManDan took a few days from deciding what male's name should go on his arm next and decided to watch the latest LEVEL movie which you can find here: http://levelwithmefilm.com and to comment on a series of extremely questionable space footage. But BiMan assures us, everything is on the up and up. Watch his original garbage here: https://youtu.be/f8P_BuGa7uc?si=_udOez3ctTNA_HrB JOIN THE CHANNEL: @jeranism https://www.youtube.com/jeranism/join
🌐 WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com
🔗 LINKS: http://sleek.bio/jeranism
®️ ROKFIN: http://rokfin.com/jeranism
🛒 SHOP: http://shop.jeranism.com
📣 SUMMITS: http://trueearther.com
🔔 NOTIFICATIONS: http://t.me/jeranismshow
📼 NEW VIDEOS: http://rokfin.com/jeranism
📼 OLD VIDEOS:: http://odysee.com/@jeranism
💲 SUPPORT OPTIONS
💰 PATREON: http://patreon.com/jeranism
💰 CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD: http://bmc.link/jeranism
💰 CASH APP: $jeranism
🅿️ PAYPAL: http://paypal.me/endlessj
📫 MAIL ME STUFF: PO BOX 3044 MERCED CA 95344
💬 BEST WAY TO REACH ME:: Telegram http://t.me/jeranism
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!