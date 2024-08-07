BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Sep. of Church & State”, REAL Reset, Hidden Hand, “Gay” Adoption, “Southampton Stabber”, Truther Bible
Resistance Rising
106 followers
11 views • 9 months ago

SR 2024-08-05 What “Right” Will Look Like

Topic list:

* Richard Bennett and “Bill W.J. Mencarow”
* “Separation of Church and State”
* “Communism”, “Socialism” and REAL “Reset”
* Johnny is disappearing...
* The Revolution: what does “Right” look like for “Amazon”, “Google”, “YouTube”, etc.?
* Is YouTube censorship in place to protect your children...?
* “A ray of sunshine in an ocean of ...”
* How does Johnny define “pornography”?
* There will be no Pre-Crime when Johnny is Lord Protector.
* When family members take the clot-shot.
* Is Johnny a pariah because he, alone, delivers the Big Picture?
* Even the family of William Sherman was filled with creepy Luciferians.
* How should REAL criminals (censors, Freemasons, Jesuits, etc.) be punished?
* The “Sun” outs “Southampton stabber”, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, as a child actor.
* Blown cover as cover: “The Sun” is normalizing false flag indicators.
* Barry Manilow: Catholic father, deeply Jewish mother, turned homosexual—the key to success in “entertainment”.
* Homosexual adoption: the only solution is revolution.
* The BALANCED Christian view of homosexuality.
* How the government exploits the “licensing” game.
* “Here’s what we know” about mainstream media, governments and false flags.
* Open borders and the national debt.
* Will Britain be banning and registering all “bladed articles”?
* Should governments recognize marriage?
* Revelation 13 revisited.
* What does the Bible say about alcohol, vegetarianism and spinning globes?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

