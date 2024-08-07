“Sep. of Church & State”, REAL Reset, Hidden Hand, “Gay” Adoption, “Southampton Stabber”, Truther Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-05 What “Right” Will Look Like
Topic list:
* Richard Bennett and “Bill W.J. Mencarow”
* “Separation of Church and State”
* “Communism”, “Socialism” and REAL “Reset”
* Johnny is disappearing...
* The Revolution: what does “Right” look like for “Amazon”, “Google”, “YouTube”, etc.?
* Is YouTube censorship in place to protect your children...?
* “A ray of sunshine in an ocean of ...”
* How does Johnny define “pornography”?
* There will be no Pre-Crime when Johnny is Lord Protector.
* When family members take the clot-shot.
* Is Johnny a pariah because he, alone, delivers the Big Picture?
* Even the family of William Sherman was filled with creepy Luciferians.
* How should REAL criminals (censors, Freemasons, Jesuits, etc.) be punished?
* The “Sun” outs “Southampton stabber”, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, as a child actor.
* Blown cover as cover: “The Sun” is normalizing false flag indicators.
* Barry Manilow: Catholic father, deeply Jewish mother, turned homosexual—the key to success in “entertainment”.
* Homosexual adoption: the only solution is revolution.
* The BALANCED Christian view of homosexuality.
* How the government exploits the “licensing” game.
* “Here’s what we know” about mainstream media, governments and false flags.
* Open borders and the national debt.
* Will Britain be banning and registering all “bladed articles”?
* Should governments recognize marriage?
* Revelation 13 revisited.
* What does the Bible say about alcohol, vegetarianism and spinning globes?
