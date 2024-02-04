BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EVERGRANDE: Does the Great Taking Start in China?
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
1110 views • 02/04/2024

On this week’s episode of Taylor Made Economics, Taylor Kenney dives into the global economic turmoil triggered by Evergrande's monumental collapse. 🏰 In this must-watch video, Taylor focuses on the two critical topics reshaping history: the imminent implosion of China's housing market and the potential initiation of the greatest wealth transfer ever seen!

📖 FREE RESOURCE: The Great Taking Summarized - Here are the video's key facts, resources, and links, organized in a shareable format for you, your friends, and your family. ➡️ Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/thegreattaking?VID=TK02042024

📞 PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AND ASSETS

"ITM did a great job of educating me on the history of the dollar, the financial markets, the banks, gold, and the laws so that I had a better understanding of things." - Kristen W.

Learn proven strategies and insider economic insights to create a personalized wealth protection plan; book a consultation now to secure your future. https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK02042024 or by calling 866-351-4219

📖 CHAPTERS:

0:00 The Collapse of Evergrande

01:16 Real Estate Ponzi Scheme Reveal

03:34 LGFV's

04:49 The Three Red Guidelines

07:27 The Great Taking


🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:

For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.

Keywords
chinadebtreal estateevergrandeevergrande collapse
