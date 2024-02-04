EVERGRANDE: Does the Great Taking Start in China?

On this week’s episode of Taylor Made Economics, Taylor Kenney dives into the global economic turmoil triggered by Evergrande's monumental collapse. 🏰 In this must-watch video, Taylor focuses on the two critical topics reshaping history: the imminent implosion of China's housing market and the potential initiation of the greatest wealth transfer ever seen!

📖 CHAPTERS:

0:00 The Collapse of Evergrande

01:16 Real Estate Ponzi Scheme Reveal

03:34 LGFV's

04:49 The Three Red Guidelines

07:27 The Great Taking





